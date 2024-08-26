Children’s book sparks fire inside Burke County minivan, investigators say

HILDEBRAN, N.C. — Firefighters in Burke County say a children’s book was the source of a fire that started inside a mother’s minivan. Investigators believe a lithium battery in that book overheated, burning a child’s safety seat.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that the child was not hurt.

Firefighters said the family had returned home from church Sunday and were inside their home when a neighbor noticed the smoke. A family member grabbed a garden hose and was able to get the fire out.

Chief Bobby Craig at the George Hildebran Fire and Rescue showed Faherty what was left of the child safety seat after it caught fire.

The book they say caused the fire has a button to make noises and is battery-operated.

“The world itself is moving to lithium batteries, which propose some of these troubles to the fire service,” Chief Craig said. “I don’t know if there is — other than trying to keep them cool — that there is any precautions.”

Investigators said the book was placed between the child safety seat and the van seat. They believe the small lithium battery possibly overheated and started the fire.

Shawn Kirk lives just down the street with his three children and says the fire is a warning to parents and others.

“No one actually thinks about stuff like that,” he said. “It was a terrible thing. I’m just glad everybody was OK. It’s a blessing no one was in the car when it happened.”

Firefighters estimate the interior of the minivan suffered thousands of dollars in damages.

Lt. Connie Pollard was one of the fire lieutenants who responded to the fire. She said afterward, she called her daughter, who has similar books.

“It was a real shock to a lot of us because several of the firefighters have young children,” Lt. Pollard said. “I have grandchildren, and immediately after leaving the scene, I did a multi-text and phone call to my children.”

Faherty reached out to the company that made the book about the fire. So far, he has not heard back.

The fire department is keeping the safety seat for training purposes.

