York County says it can’t issue cease and desist over Silfab permits

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County leaders are setting the record straight over a solar panel production plant this week.

They say the York County Council can’t issue a cease and desist order to pull the permits for Silfab Solar.

It’s a major development in neighbors’ fight against the solar manufacturer. A group of neighbors have filed two lawsuits because they’re worried about the proximity of the plant to two nearby schools.

The county says experts with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state have determined that work at the site is safe to the surrounding community and in compliance with the law.

The group of neighbors had asked the council for a cease and desist. The council pushed back on their request. York County said they don’t typically comment on litigation matters but that asking the council to act where the court has declined to act “is not viable.”

Both lawsuits are still pending in court.

