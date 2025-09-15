York County set to install new fiber optic line

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County is set to begin installing a new fiber optic line starting Tuesday.

The project will start at the Government Building on South Congress Street to the McCelvey Center on East Jefferson Street.

The new fiber optic line, a partnership with Performance Link Technologies, is expected to last at least two days. During this time, East Jefferson Street will be closed from South Congress Street to South Roosevelt Street, and there will be a traffic pattern shift on South Congress Street near the work zone.

The installation of the fiber optic line is a significant infrastructure upgrade for York County. The project aims to enhance connectivity between key government facilities, potentially improving communication and service delivery.

Traffic control staff will be present to guide drivers through the altered routes, ensuring safety and minimizing disruptions.

