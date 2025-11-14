York County’s largest park set to open first phase in January

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Phase one of York County’s largest park is expected to open in a couple of months.

Catawba Bend Preserve will be located just off Neely Store Road.

According to the Herald, the first phase is set to wrap up in January.

The park was supposed to be done last month but was delayed due to the weather.

The complete $6.3 million project will not be completed for years as construction continues on mountain bike courses and trails.

