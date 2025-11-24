York Highway closed due to overturned logging truck

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A portion of York Highway is closed between Public Works and Park Place roads due to an overturned logging truck.

The road will remain closed until further notice, and drivers are advised to use Old York Road (Highway 161) as an alternate route.

There was no timeline on when the road will reopen.

The sheriff’s office did not release information on injuries or the cause of the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and stay updated on the situation as it develops.

