York School District begins search for new superintendent as current one retires

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District Superintendent Kelly Coxe will retire at the end of the school year, leaving three of York County’s four public school districts in need of a new superintendent, according to the Herald.

Coxe announced her retirement in a letter to the district, describing the decision as difficult but in the best interests of both herself and the school district. Her departure follows recent retirement announcements from Rock Hill School District Superintendent Tommy Schmolze and Fort Mill School District Superintendent Chuck Epps.

“As with every season, there comes a time for change,” Coxe wrote in her letter. “I feel that now is the right moment to step aside and embrace the next chapter of my life.”

Coxe, who took over as superintendent in 2019, led the district through significant changes including the shift to virtual learning during the COVID pandemic and improvements in state rankings for school performance.

Under her leadership, the district passed a $90 million bond referendum to fund a new middle school and convert an existing building into an early childhood education center.

York’s population has grown by 7.7% from 2020 to 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the district’s schools have maintained good state report card ratings, with no schools rated as unsatisfactory or below average.

The York School Board will hold a special meeting on February 24 to discuss hiring a firm to assist in the search for a new superintendent, as the district prepares for leadership changes amid ongoing growth and development.

