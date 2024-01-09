Hyundais and Kias still targeted by car thieves in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that thieves are still eyeing Hyundais and Kias in Charlotte.
Stoogenke came across a number of alleged victims in the last few days.
Several local police departments are giving out free steering wheel locks.
Police across the country blame the thefts on a social media trend that started two summers ago. The trend shows a simple way to steal these cars.
