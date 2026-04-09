Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte April 10-12

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is packed with fun things to do this weekend. From sports and festivals to markets and renowned performers, here’s what’s going on near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Charlotte SHOUT! continues this weekend. As one of Charlotte’s largest festivals, it celebrates the city’s art, culture and community. The festival offers over 200 events and attractions through April 19.

As part of the festival, Charlotte SHOUT! is bringing back its Charlotte StrEATs Tasting Tour, featuring bites from the city’s best restaurants.

The 10th Annual University City Wine Festival will take place this weekend with special themed events each day that all wine enthusiasts can enjoy.

With prom season just around the corner, Lydia’s Prom Closet is working to make that special night more accessible. Every Saturday through April 25, high schoolers can “shop” from their collection of free prom dresses. No appointment or referral is necessary. It’s located at First Baptist Church on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville.

The Charlotte Knights will take on the Memphis Redbirds all weekend at Truist Field.

Support young entrepreneurs at the Charlotte Kids Market Saturday morning at First Ward Park.

The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens is holding its annual Spring Plant Sale this weekend.

Visit the Carolina Theatre for An Evening with Kate Bowler, the best-selling author and Duke University professor. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of her latest book, “Joyful, Anyway.”

The Black Label Society is set to perform at The Fillmore Friday night.

The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Detroit Pistons Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

It’s opening weekend at the Belmont Drive-In. This Friday and Saturday, catch a double feature of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Project Hail Mary.”

CupcakKe is performing at The Underground Friday night.

Comedian Morgan Jay is coming to Ovens Auditorium Friday evening as part of The Goofy Guy Tour.

Relax with Saturday Morning Yoga at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. It’s $5 for the class and a 6-ounce kombucha.

Saturday is opening day of the Uptown Spring Farmer’s Market in Charlotte. This special celebration will feature live music, a cooking demo, activities for kids and more.

The Charlotte Checkers will play the Hershey Bears Saturday and Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Independent Picture House’s Community Impact Film Series presents Charlotte Earth Day on Saturday. Visit the theater’s website for a list of events.

Experience a slice of Charlotte’s rich diversity and culture at the Regional Festival of India in Matthews Saturday with live performances, art installations, traditional food and more.

Charlotte FC is set to take on Nashville SC Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Ascent will also play Saturday night at the American Legion Memorial Stadium. It’s Superhero Night and they’re playing Lexington SC.

Actor and stand-up comedian Katt Williams will perform in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center Saturday night.

Residency and The Carolina Theatre have teamed up to throw a Pop Queen Sing-A-Long Party Saturday night. Live musicians will lead the night as guests are encouraged to scream along to the top hits of pop icons like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Madonna and more.

VTGCLT is popping up in the historic Ford Building at Camp North End Saturday for their spring vintage and handmade market. Swing by to shop from over 100 local vendors.

Cardi B is bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to the Queen City Sunday night. She’ll be performing at the Spectrum Center.

Nimesh Patel’s “With All Due Disrespect” comedy tour is making a stop at The Fillmore Sunday night.

The Heritage Invitational and AutoFair will be held this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s a must-see for car enthusiasts of all kinds.

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