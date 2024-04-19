Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte April 19-21

CHARLOTTE — From Earth Day celebrations and family-friendly festivals to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte.

Catch a game with a view when the Charlotte Knights take on the Syracuse Mets at Truist Field in Uptown this weekend. There will be fireworks following the game on Friday, and on Sunday the team will celebrate its mascot Homer the Dragon’s birthday.

Grab your cowboy hats and boots and head to the 6th annual Mint Hill Rodeo at McWhirter Rodeo Arena on Friday and Saturday.

It’s the last weekend to check out Rock Hill’s annual Come-See-Me spring festival. Head to Winthrop Lake for the Barbecue Cook-off on Friday and Saturday, and the Tailgate Party with fireworks on Saturday.

It’s also the last weekend to enjoy carnival rides and games at the Queen Charlotte Fair, which is open at Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway through Sunday.

Music fans can check out the Big Lick Bluegrass Festival on Friday and Saturday in Oakboro, the Charlotte Folk Music Festival at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Charlotte on Saturday, or the Wine-Stock Music Fest at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe on Saturday.

Blumenthal Arts has a busy weekend of shows, including Phil Rosenthal at Knight Theater on Friday, the Tosco Music Party at Knight Theater on Saturday, and Opera Carolina’s “Turandot” at Belk Theater on Saturday and Sunday.

The Whitewater Center will host a weekend filled with live music and competitions during its annual Tuck Fest, which celebrates the outdoor lifestyle.

The 6th Annual CLT Taco Week starts Friday and runs through April 28. During the promotion, more than a dozen restuarants will offer specialty tacos for $4 each.

Join Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation as it celebrates its 50th year at its first municipal park, Independence Park, with the This Is Meck: Mecklenburg 250 festival on Saturday.

Other festivals taking place this weekend include the 35th annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Cherryville on Friday and Saturday, the 11th annual Charlotte African American Festival at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday, the Wine + Food Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday, the Spring Oyster Roast to benefit Arts+ at Birdsong Brewing on Saturday, and the 30th annual Loch Norman Highland Games and Scottish Festival at Rural Hill on Saturday and Sunday.

Earth Day is on Monday but you can celebrate this weekend at the Charlotte Museum of History on Saturday and Anne Springs Close Greenway all three days.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden will also celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, and later that night the Carolina Raptor Center will be there to host Owl Overload – An Owl Walk.

Infinity’s End will celebrate 420 with a festival at Town Brewing on Saturday, while Resident Culture will host a 420 Earth Day Market at its Plaza Midwood location on Friday and its South End location on Saturday.

Support our first responders at the 16th annual Salute to Heroes hockey game at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday.

Shop for treasures and collectibles at the Charlotte Vintage Market at Optimist Hall on Saturday.

Watch fierce head-to-head battles at Monster Jam at the Spectrum Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Run, walk or skip through the HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5K on Saturday. The event is hosted by former Panthers star Greg Olsen and benefits Levine Children’s Hospital.

Cheer on the crown when Charlotte FC takes on Minnesota at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, or watch the Harlem Globetrotters dribble, spin, and dunk their way past relentless rivals, the Washington Generals, at Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday.

Play games and listen to live music on South End’s main street, Camden Road, when it’s transformed into an outdoor living room on Sunday during Camden Commons.

