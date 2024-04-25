Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte April 26-28

CHARLOTTE — From outdoor movies and concerts to arts festivals and other activities, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte.

Use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Grab a blanket or chair and watch a movie under the stars. On Friday, “A Bug’s Life” will be shown at W.W. Flowe Park in Concord, and “Migration” will be shown at the Crooked Creek Park ballfields in Indian Trail. On Saturday, “Trolls Band Together” will be shown at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Get your fill of food truck goodness and live music at the Beats ‘n Bites concert series at Stumptown Park in Matthews on Friday.

Go on a prehistoric adventure at the Spring Spectacle featuring Dinos in the Park at Stallings Municipal Park on Friday.

The 15th annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival continues in Fort Mill leading up to the main festival on May 4. This weekend’s festivities include the Strawberry Jam on Friday, and the Strawberry Sprint and Stroll 5K and Berry Bash on Saturday.

Enjoy three days of music, dance, theatre, poetry, visual art, film, and more at the 7th annual BOOM festival at Camp North End. Other festivals taking place include the BrightFire Music and Arts Festival at GreenLife Family Farms in Concord on Friday and Saturday, and on Saturday the ‘Tawba Walk Arts and Music Fest is at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius, the Grilled Cheese Festival is happening at SouthEnd Station, the Garibaldi Festival will take place at Stowe Park in Belmont, Got Soul | Savor the Culture takes over The Amp Ballantyne, and the 3rd Regional Festival of India will be at Stumptown Park in Matthews.

There will also be plenty of entertainment and festivities at Mooresville Day in downtown Mooresville on Saturday, and Art on the Green will take over the Town Green in Davidson on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Greater Charlotte SPCA Pawty for a PAWpose fundraiser at Monday Night Brewing Garden Co. on Saturday. The canine extravaganza will feature games, activities, and lots of furry fun.

It’s a busy weekend for music fans! MerleFest is happening in Wilkesboro all weekend, and headliners include Turnpike Troubadours, the Teskey Brothers, Nickel Creek and Lucas Nelson.

On Saturday, country singer Kenny Chesney brings his “Sun Goes Down Tour” to Bank of America Stadium. The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker are also performing.

Feel the need for speed? Check out the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway. There will be high-octane action from Friday through Sunday.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on the Hartford Wolf Pack in the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Bojangles Coliseum. Game 2 in the best-of-three series is on Saturday, and Game 3 will be played on Sunday if necessary.

Enjoy a free family-friendly performance from Opera Carolina on the lawn of Historic Rosedale on Sunday. “Los Coyotes y Las Conejas” is a bilingual opera based on Mexican folklore.

Ready for a short road trip? Elvis fans will shake, rattle and roll at the 3rd annual North Carolina Tribute to The King in Lexington this weekend.

