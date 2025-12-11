Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec 12-14

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City has lots to offer this weekend. From holiday performances to interactive exhibits and festivals, there’s something for the whole family. Here’s what’s happening near you.

Discovery Place is offering a unique indoor “Snow Days” experience in Charlotte. The family-friendly activity runs through Feb. 1 and features a sock skating rink, unique winter wildlife exhibitions, an indoor recreation of the aurora borealis, and more.

Chevy Chase will make an appearance at Ovens Auditorium before a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Friday night.

The Charlotte Hornets will tip off against the Chicago Bulls Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

Enjoy a twist on the holiday classic with “Clara’s Trip: A Cirque & Dance Nutcracker Story” Friday through Sunday at Booth Playhouse.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will perform a merry ensemble of festive music with “Holiday Pops: A Carolina Christmas” this weekend.

This weekend only, check out the holiday model train display at the Swanee Theatre in Kannapolis.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Christmas Market returns for the third weekend at both biergarten locations. Shop from local vendors alongside festive lights and cozy fire pits.

Stowe Conservancy is holding a wreath making workshop Friday where participants can craft their own holiday decor with natural materials foraged on the grounds of the gardens.

Carolina Voices presents the 71st Annual Singing Christmas Tree Saturday and Sunday at Dale F. Halton Theater.

The Bavarian Holiday Festival will be held Saturday in downtown Belmont.

Wildwoods is an outdoor center designed for kids at the Whitewater Center. This holiday season, Wildwoods will transform into a winter wonderland with tons of activities for the entire family.

ASPIRE Inc. is a local nonprofit that supports people with historically marginalized identities in the Charlotte area. The organization is hosting its second Giving Festival Saturday where guests will receive a free hot meal, winter clothing, toys for children and more. It’s held at Albemarle Road Middle School from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Pilot Brewing is throwing a DIY Christmas Ornament Party Saturday where you can enjoy craft beverages and make your own Christmas tree ornaments.

Shop from local vendors and support clean water with the Catawba Riverkeeper Christmas Market in McAdenville Saturday afternoon.

Five Points Plaza is hosting a holiday celebration Saturday with Holidays at the Plaza.

Bring your pup for Camp North End’s 8th Annual Reindog Parade at Mistletoe Market Saturday. It’s free to participate. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m.

Charlotte Pride Band presents a “Home for the Holidays” concert Saturday evening.

The Catawba Nation Christmas Festival and Parade will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catawba Nation Longhouse in Rock Hill.

Gingerbread Lane and Cocoa House begins Saturday at the Ballantyne Hotel. Witness a display of gingerbread creations, including a life-size gingerbread house, and sip on hot chocolate along the way. It also supports a good cause. They’ll be accepting donations for Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

The Carolinas Asian American Chamber of Commerce and Asian American Foundation for the Carolinas have teamed up for an AAPI Cultural Holiday Festival. It’ll be held Sunday afternoon at the Eastway Regional Recreation Center.

Join Chabad of Charlotte for a Chanukah Festival at Symphony Park Sunday evening. There will be live music, entertainment, food and a giant Menorah lighting.

There are also several local Christmas parades happening this weekend:

Saturday

Kannapolis Christmas Parade - 6 p.m.

Sunday

Indian Land Christmas Parade - 4 p.m.

Waxhaw Christmas Parade - 3 p.m.

