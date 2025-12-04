Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec 5-7

CHARLOTTE — The holiday season is in full swing, and Charlotte sure knows how to celebrate. Check out festive markets, merry performances, or enjoy some college football with the ACC Championship. Here’s what’s going on near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Through Dec. 23, catch a live stage performance of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at ImaginOn in Uptown.

McAdenville, also known as Christmas Town U.S.A., returned this week with the town’s annual Christmas light display. Stroll or drive through to see the over 600,000 Christmas lights on display.

Stowe Park in Belmont has transformed into a winter wonderland for its Festival of Trees. Enjoy the festively decorated evergreens through the end of the month.

The Uptown Holiday Market is back for its third year in Charlotte. The festive pop-up marker will run through Saturday.

Alabama will perform at the Spectrum Center Friday night.

Experience one of the most famous choral works in history at the Knight Theater this weekend with “Handel’s Messiah.”

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Christmas Market is back for the second weekend at both biergarten locations in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at Belk Theater. With multiple dates, there’s plenty of time to catch this holiday classic. The score will be performed live by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.

Upcycle Arts is holding a Holiday Pop-Up Market through Dec. 23. Shop craft kits, gift baskets and unique items from local artists.

Enjoy a festive evening at Jingle Bowl in Ballantyne Friday. There will be snacks, crafts, beverages and photo-ops with Santa. Guests can also book a time to ice skate at The Bowl.

The Gaston County Museum is hosting a Holiday Open House Friday evening with free carriage rides.

The Native American Studies Center in Lancaster will host its 12th Annual Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival Saturday.

The Holiday NoDa Bizarre returns Saturday afternoon. Hosted by the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association, the event takes place on the lawn of the Johnston YMCA and features local artists, musicians, performers and more.

Ballantyne Village is set to host its own holiday celebration Saturday with the 5th Annual Ballantyne Holiday Spectacular. The free, family event will feature visits with Santa, trackless train rides, holiday music and more.

The Virginia Cavaliers will face off against the Duke Blue Devils at the ACC Championship football game Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. The festivities kick off with the ACC Fan Fest at Romare Bearden Park. The event starts Saturday morning. Rick Ross will perform a free pregame concert at the park starting at 5:45 p.m.

Mistletoe Market is back at Camp North End with tons of festive activities for the whole family. It’s open the first three Saturdays of December.

The 11th Annual Krampus Krawl will be held Saturday night in NoDa. Multiple venues will be hosting live music with no cover, but watch out for Krampus as he makes his way around the neighborhood.

The Sandra and Leon Levine Jewish Community Center will hold a Family Hanukkah Breakfast Sunday morning with special guest, Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Wedgewood Church will host its 4th Annual International Holiday Bazaar Sunday. Proceeds will help fund refugee support services in the community.

Go on a Candlelight Christmas Garden Stroll and House Tour of the historic Rosedale house Sunday night.

There are also several local Christmas parades happening this weekend:

Friday

Rock Hill Christmas Parade - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fort Mill Christmas Parade - 11 a.m.

Mount Holly Christmas Parade - 3 p.m.

Mint Hill Christmas Parade - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Indian Trail Christmas Parade - 4 p.m.

Gastonia Christmas Parade - 5 p.m.

VIDEO: ‘Worth it all’: Christmas Town USA founder watches tradition brighten another year

‘Worth it all’: Christmas Town USA founder watches tradition brighten another year

©2024 Cox Media Group