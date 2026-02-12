Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb 13-15

CHARLOTTE — Happy Valentine’s weekend! The Queen City is buzzing with tons of sweet events you’re sure to love. Whether you have a special someone or are heading out with friends, there’s something for everyone. Other celebrations, including Mardi Gras, Black History Month and the Lunar New Year, also pop up around the city this weekend. Here’s what’s happening near you:

Enjoy a fusion of Irish and international dance set to Grammy award-winning music with RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation at Ovens Auditorium. Tickets are available for multiple shows this weekend only.

The Levine Museum of the New South is hosting a playful learning program for children ages 0-5 Friday with hands-on activities inspired by African American culture and history. There will be a storytime, sensory stations, a quilting activity and more.

Town Brewing Company is throwing a Galentine’s celebration Friday, featuring Valentine’s drink specials and a tattoo pop-up with High Vibes Tattoo.

Wine and dine on the rails in a night of romance at the N.C. Transportation Museum this Valentine’s weekend. The event features a pre-boarding cocktail hour and a three-course meal served during a train ride around the museum’s 60-acre historic site.

Head to Resident Culture’s Plaza Midwood taproom for a Galentine’s Day celebration focused on friendship and self-love. There will be a live DJ set, local vendors, featured cocktails and a burn pile for any of those old lingering love letters you’re ready to let go of.

This Friday the 13th, VisArt Video is partnering with SpookyCLT for a paranormal discussion and investigation of the haunted video store. Tickets are available here. The event will contribute to fundraising efforts to preserve the Old Settlers Cemetery — Charlotte’s oldest cemetery.

Ready to dance? Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night is honoring Black History Month Friday evening with Latin and Black American music. Dress to represent your culture or celebrate your own style. There will also be live painting by Nastassia Mimms and a cash bar and complimentary favors.

Celebrate Mardi Gras weekend at Cabarrus Brewing Company with live music by the Too Phat Brass Band and Cajun-inspired food and drink specials all weekend.

The Charlotte Checkers will face off against the Hartford Wolf Pack at Bojangles Coliseum this weekend.

Take your pick between a 5K, 10K or 15K at the Skechers Hot Chocolate Run, starting at First Ward Park Saturday morning.

Start the morning with a bang at The Underground Saturday. There will be an R&B dance party starting 9 a.m.

Dive into the history of African Americans in the National Park System with Stevens Creek Nature Center’s Black History Month Nature Series Saturday morning.

Check out a mini Valentine’s Day market at The Pass near NoDa Saturday. Shop last-minute gifts from local vendors, get flowers, coffee and more.

Celebrated jazz artists Noel Freidline and Maria Howell will reimagine history’s greatest love songs at Middle C Jazz this weekend. Valentine’s Day tickets are sold out, but there are still some open seats for Sunday.

Lauren Spencer Smith will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night as part of her “The Art of Being a Mess” tour.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will be in Charlotte this weekend. The event showcases vendors, artists and small businesses that specialize in all things weird. Think taxidermy, preserved specimens, horror-inspired pieces, skulls, funeral collectibles and more.

El Malo Tacos’ speakeasy, Hermanita, has transformed into a Valentine’s pop-up inspired by a Mexican tradition called “La Serenata.” It’s inspired by El Día del Amor y la Amistad, or The Day of Love and Friendship. It’s a day that celebrates not just romantic partners, but friends, chosen family and community. Check out the themed bar experience through Feb. 22.

Celebrate the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Sunday at The Park Expo and Conference Center. The event will feature vibrant decorations, traditional food, activities and more.

Head to Independent Picture House for a special screening and post-film discussion of “Juice” Sunday evening as part of the theater’s Black History Month series.

Club 90s presents a Heated RivalRave Sunday night at The Fillmore.

And if K-Pop is more your speed, check out The Underground’s K-Pop Demon Ravers party Sunday.

