Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb 27-March 1

CHARLOTTE — It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in the Queen City. With special performances, celebrations and more, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and have some fun this weekend. Here’s what’s happening near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

MJ the Musical opened in Charlotte Tuesday. Catch a performance at Belk Theater this weekend.

The 2026 USA Curling National Championships are being held at Bojangles Coliseum this weekend. A total of eight men’s and eight women’s teams will compete for the national title.

The Boone Docs Film Festival starts Friday at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. The festival features short documentaries focused on the people who live and work in Appalachia.

Grammy-winning musician and historian Dom Flemons will perform a mix of folk, blues and country music at the Davis Theatre in downtown Concord Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy some prehistoric fun at the Schiele Museum’s Fossil Fair Saturday. Guests can meet real paleontologists and geologists, mine for gemstones, dig for fossils and catch a Jurassic-themed planetarium show.

Latta Nature Preserve’s Fairy House Festival will be held Saturday.

Reenactors will bring history to life with The Museum of the Waxhaws WWI and WWII Event Saturday.

The Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius is honoring the jazz great Ray Charles Saturday night. The tribute will feature his iconic hits performed by Cleveland P. Jones alongside multimedia storytelling to bring his story to life.

Charlotte Mini-Con was rescheduled due to weather. Now, it’s taking place Saturday at a new venue — Blume Studios. Charlotte’s longest running comic book convention will feature tons of comic creators and vintage comic vendors.

The Charlotte Museum of History’s African American Heritage Festival will be held Saturday. This year’s theme is “Red, White, Blue, and Black” and will highlight Black military service throughout American history.

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

The Underground is throwing a Latin dance party Saturday night.

The four-time Grammy-nominated folk singer Jesse Welles is slated to play The Fillmore Saturday night.

Head to the Sugar Creek Library for a family experience celebrating Black History Month, wellness and connection. The event will be held from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and offer a cardio dance class, easy food prep demo, a book swap and more.

The Charlotte Camellia Society’s annual Camellia Exhibition and Sale will take place Sunday afternoon at MapleWalk Garden.

Cornelius Parks and Recreation is celebrating Black History Month Sunday with a free community event featuring keynote speakers, artwork by Camisha McDaniel, and live performances.

Rock Hill’s Downtown Jazz Jam returns Sunday evening at Slow Play Brewing.

The Neighborhood Theatre in NoDa is celebrating Doc Watson with a special tribute by Jack Lawrence & Friends, Peter Rowan, Graham Sharp and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. Sunday.

VIDEO: BOplex celebrates 70 years in Charlotte

BOplex celebrates 70 years in Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group