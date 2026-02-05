Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb 6-8

CHARLOTTE — It’s a big weekend in Charlotte. From Black History Month celebrations to Super Bowl Sunday and everything in between, here’s what’s going on near you.

The Charlotte Checkers will face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins Friday and Saturday at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Pineville’s First Friday celebrations return, featuring horse drawn carriage rides, sip and stroll and pop-up vendors downtown.

The Town of Huntersville is kicking off Black History Month with a celebration at the David B. Waymer Recreation Center Friday evening. The festivities begin with refreshments and a tour through The Homage Exhibit, followed by live jazz, drums and poetry readings.

Margaret Cho is bringing her latest stand-up tour, “Choligarchy,” to The Fillmore Friday night.

For wrestling fans, catch the WWE Friday Night SmackDown live at the Spectrum Center Friday.

MC Davo and Sabino are set to perform at The Underground Friday night.

Symphony of Seasons is the newest Stardew Valley concert, featuring a live orchestra performing the most memorable music from the video game. The musicians are stopping in Charlotte Friday night at Ovens Auditorium.

ImaginOn’s PuppetPalooza 2026 was rescheduled due to last weekend’s snow storm. Families can now celebrate the joy and art of puppetry Saturday with live puppet shows and engaging activities.

Bring your canine for the Whitewater Center’s Dog Days of Winter trail race and celebration Saturday. The day starts with a 5K trail race or one-mile walk, followed by an adoption event, clinic and activities for you and your furry friend. Your pup can even enjoy the outdoor ice rink.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, one Charlotte photographer is offering free portraits in front of the Confetti Hearts Mural on the Rail Trail Saturday.

The Queen City Brewers Festival will be held Saturday afternoon at the Tipsy Pickle. Celebrate the contributions of the Queen City’s biggest breweries and support a good cause. This year, the event will benefit the nonprofits ACEing Autism and The Meggs Foundation.

Afro Legacy Fest will be held at the Harvey B. Gantt Center Saturday in partnership with La Casa de la Cultura. A call to unity, the festival provides a space to honor Black and Latin culture in Charlotte. The event will feature interactive workshops, live performances and more.

Connect with others and create at Johnston Center for the Arts’ Inspire Your Heart With Art Day Saturday afternoon. Tap into your imagination and explore different art activities at the Johnston YMCA.

Put your famous chili recipe to the test at the First Annual Ames St. Marketplace Chili Cookoff Saturday afternoon. It’s $5 to enter, but all proceeds will go towards Framing The Future, a charity that supports photography and visual arts programs for kids. There will be prices for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Celebrate Black History Month at Historic Rosedale with a special exhibition and Q&A with Nellie Ashford. Ashford’s work draws on her experience growing up as an African American in the Jim Crow South.

Watch basketball’s biggest rivalry at Percent Small Batch Brewery’s The Nook as Duke and UNC go head-to-head Saturday night.

The Underground is hosting a 2000s-themed dance party Saturday night.

Then comes Super Bowl Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots. If you want to go out to watch the game, here are some spots to check out:

115 Craft

Lore Brewing

Pilot Brewing

Primal Brewery

Middle James Brewing

Midtown Tavern

Angry Ale’s

Camp North End

OpenTap

Kilted Buffalo

Whiskey Warehouse

Caswell Station

Graham Street Pub

