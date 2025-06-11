Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 13-15

CHARLOTTE — Temperatures are heating up, but we’ve got the scoop on all the indoor and outdoor activities going on around Charlotte this weekend that are sure to be cool.

The Charlotte Checkers will face off against the Abbotsford Canucks in the Calder Cup Finals at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Sunday. Game 1 will start at 7 p.m. and Game 2 at 4 p.m.

Experience the beauty of music and nature at Juneberry Jams, a three-day summer festival at Juneberry Ridge in Stanly County. The second day of the festival is Saturday and features guest speakers, locally farmed foods and a lively lineup of rock, funk and soul music.

“Good news is on the way” because Modest Mouse is playing at The Fillmore Sunday night. The Oregon-based band burst onto the scene with the hit 2004 single “Float On.”

Calling all Tina Turner fans — Blumenthal Arts presents TINA — The Tina Turner Musical at the Belk Theater this weekend. The show opened Wednesday and will run throughout the weekend. The musical features Turner’s biggest hits and chronicles her journey to becoming the “Queen of Rock n’ Roll.”

Grab a blanket, chairs and snacks to enjoy a night full of free family fun at Movies in the Park Uptown. Saturday’s showing at Fourth Ward Park is the classic dramedy starring Robin Williams, “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Next weekend is the last to see the Tianyu Lights Festival at Concord Mills. The festival features 25 larger-than-life glowing art installations, live performances and a marketplace with crafts and souvenirs.

The Rooster in Gastonia will host a Pride benefit show for Time Out Youth Charlotte on Saturday, a local nonprofit centered around providing services, support and housing for LGBTQ+ youth. Local LGBTQ+ bands will headline the all-ages event.

Embark on an oceanic adventure at Discovery Place with its latest traveling exhibition, OceanXperience. This full-scale interactive exhibit allows visitors to climb aboard a replica of an ocean research vessel and explore the waters for themselves. The exhibit is included with general admission and runs through September 7.

Head to the Whitewater Center for fresh air and live music at River Jam. Songwriter Veronica Lewis performs on Friday, and Asheville Americana-funk band, Hustle Souls, are set to play Saturday night.

Visit Free Range Bar at Camp North End for Mimosa Sunday, featuring a variety of mimosa flavors half off.

Looking for a more relaxing outing this weekend? Check out the Mint Museum’s latest exhibition in Uptown — Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective. The exhibit celebrates 30 years of the internationally renowned artists Einar and Jamex de la Torre. The de la Torre brothers were born in Guadalajara, Mexico and are most known for their vibrant glass, mixed-media sculptures.

