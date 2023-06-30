Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 30 - July 4

CHARLOTTE — From Fourth of July festivities to Gold Cup soccer, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off the holiday weekend with music and fireworks on Friday at Red, White & Belmont on Main Street.

Matthews is also hosting an Independence Day celebration on Friday at Stumptown Park where there will be live music, food trucks and fireworks.

Enjoy a multidimensional, eclectic art crawl that snakes through the heart of Cornelius and features dozens of local vendors and street performances at the Tawba Walk Arts & Music Festival on Saturday.

Celebrate the colorful traditions and culture of Venezuela at the Viva Venezuela Festival at the Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Uncle Sam Jam at the AvidXchange Music Factory on Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the SBT Foundation. Tickets are required and the event is open to adults ages 21 and older.

It’s a busy weekend for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. On Saturday, the CSO will perform at Village Park in Kannapolis, and on Sunday the Summer Pops season at Symphony Park wraps up with a patriotic performance. Fireworks will follow both concerts.

On Sunday, soccer fans can get a double dose of action when the United States Men’s National Team takes on Trinidad & Tobago and Honduras takes on Haiti in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup at Bank of America Stadium.

Get ready to dance in the aisles when Kidz Bop takes the stage at PNC Music Pavilion on Sunday.

Music fans can see Alicia Keys at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

Celebrate Fourth of July with two days of live music, races, yoga and fireworks at the Whitewater Center on Monday and Tuesday.

>> See more July Fourth events here

(VIDEO: Things to see and do in Blowing Rock and Boone)

One Tank Trips: Things to see and do in Blowing Rock and Boone

Cox Media Group