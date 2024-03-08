Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 8-10

CHARLOTTE — From family-friendly festivals and must-see shows to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

See the high-flying musical “Peter Pan” at Belk Theater in Uptown. Performances run through Sunday.

Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on the Hershey Bears at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, you can save up to 40% on admission when you purchase at least four tickets online.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, and craft beer at Blue Blaze Brewing’s Farewell Fest this weekend. The brewery is temporarily closing as it looks for a new space.

Cruise on a coaster, see live performances, and check out the latest attractions at Carowinds, opening this weekend for the 2024 season.

Explore traditional Latin American music, folklore, stories, and games with the talented teaching artists Criss Cross Mangosauce at the Charlotte Museum of History on Saturday.

Wear your green and be Irish for the day at the annual Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Rock Hill on Saturday. There will be live music, inflatables, face painting and food trucks.

Grab a cape and check out the Matthews Comic Con at Matthews Community Center on Saturday. There will be comic artists and vendors, a cosplay contest, food trucks and other activities.

Barbie fans can check out the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck at SouthPark on Saturday. The truck, which will have exclusive merchandise, will be parked near the Dining Pavilion and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Shop from more than 90 vendors at the Vintage CLT Spring Market at Camp North End on Saturday.

Enjoy hands-on activities, a scavenger hunt, and gallery tours during Family Day at McColl Center on Saturday.

Pack up the kids and head to the Independent Picture House for a morning of cartoons, plus milk and cookies on Saturday.

Learn how historic foods from the North Carolina backcountry were prepared at a cooking demonstration at the President James K. Polk State Historic Site on Saturday.

Check out a free performance by the Charlotte Pride Band at Central Piedmont Community College’s Parr Center on Saturday.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, and on Sunday, ‘80s rocker Bryan Adams will be there.

Get ready to laugh out loud during the March Mania Comedy Tournament, which is at Stage Door Theater in Uptown on Sunday.

Want to watch the Oscars in style? Mizu is rolling out the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. Watch the show on the restaurant’s TVs and enjoy food and drink specials throughout the night.

Add some spice to your weekend and take advantage of the last few days of CLT Hot Chicken Week, which runs through Sunday. During the promotion, participating restaurants will offer specialty hot chicken sandwiches for $8.

Grab a cup of joe or two during Gaston Coffee Week, which starts Sunday and runs through March 16. Throughout the week there will be themed events, brewing demonstrations and exclusive drinks specials at participating shops.

