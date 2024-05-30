Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 31 - June 2

CHARLOTTE — From fairs and famous faces to family-friendly festivals, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

It’s the final weekend to fly high on a Ferris wheel, play games, and see live shows at the Big Mecklenburg County Fair, which is open through Sunday at the Park Expo and Conference Center next to Bojangles Coliseum.

Catch a game with a view when the Charlotte Knights take on the Worcester Red Socks at Truist Field in Uptown. There will be fireworks after the games on Friday, dog owners can bring their 4-legged friends on Saturday, and kids can run the bases following the game on Sunday.

Food Truck Friday has returned to University City and takes place at Armored Cow Brewing. Each week there is a new rotation of food trucks plus live music and craft vendors.

It’s a busy weekend for music fans! Orville Peck will be at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, and on Saturday country music stars George Strait and Chris Stapleton will perform at Bank of America Stadium, the Pixies and Modest Mouse will be at PNC Music Pavilion and Night Ranger will perform a free show at Village Park in Kannapolis.

Other free family-friendly shows include the Matthews Beats ‘n Bites outdoor concert series at Stumptown Park on Friday, Friday Night Live in downtown Belmont, and River Jam at the Whitewater Center on Friday and Saturday.

Broadway fans can see the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Hairspray” in Uptown. Performances run through Sunday at Belk Theater.

Fans of “The Vampire Diaries” can see famous faces from the show during Vampire Weekend at the Embassy Suites in Concord.

Enjoy a hike on National Trails Day on Saturday. There will be activities at Anne Springs Close Greenway and the Carolina Thread Trail will host guided hikes and bike rides throughout the day in multiple locations.

On Saturday, it’s also Outdoor Explorers Day “Dino Edition” at the Rescue Ranch in Statesville. The event will have animal presentations, games, and other festivities.

Grab your cape and mask and head to the 7th annual Gaston County Public Library Comic-Con at the Main Branch on Saturday.

Get your fill of food, fun, and entertainment at Taco Fest Carolinas at Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Other festivals happening this weekend include:

Bites on Seventh at Victoria Yards on Saturday.

Indian Trail’s annual Family Fun Day at Crooked Creek Park on Saturday.

The Festival of Food Trucks in downtown Mooresville on Saturday.

The Summer Break Kickoff Block Party at Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library on Saturday.

Hippie Daze at Dallas Lavender Lane Farm on Saturday and Sunday.

Japan Fest at the Urban District Market on Saturday and Sunday.

The Drink Less Fest at Pine 828 on Sunday.

VIDEO: Aviation museum set to reopen this weekend in west Charlotte

Sullenberger Aviation Museum set to reopen this weekend in west Charlotte





Cox Media Group