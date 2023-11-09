Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 10-12

CHARLOTTE — From Veterans Day parades and celebrations to fall festivals and shows, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Get ready to shop, sip and sample you’re way through the 56th annual Southern Christmas Show, which runs through Nov. 19 at the Park Expo and Conference Center. On Saturday, the first 100 guests to donate a new or gently used coat to Channel 9′s Steve’s Coats for Kids drive will get free admission.

Catch some college hoops during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame games at Spectrum Center on Friday. Charlotte takes on Liberty, Virginia plays Florida and Virginia Tech faces South Carolina.

Enjoy a family-friendly festival while celebrating our veterans at the Carolinas Veterans Day Festival at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. There will be a kids’ zone with inflatables, live music, and an expo featuring Veteran-owned businesses, Veteran employee resource groups, and other vendors.

Other Veterans Day events include:

The Salute to Veterans Parade in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday.

The Salute to Service Festival on Levine Avenue of the Arts in Uptown on Saturday.

The 8th annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Huntersville on Saturday.

The Veterans Day Parade in downtown Mooresville on Saturday.

Music fans can check out the Eli Young Band at the Amp Ballantyne on Saturday. It’s the last concert of the season at the new venue.

Get your fill of a fall favorite at the Charlotte Cider Fest at Red Clay Ciderworks on Saturday. In addition to various ciders to taste, there will be food trucks, music and vendors.

Another spot where they’ll be serving up tasty adult beverages is the Charlotte Margarita and Mimosa Fest on Saturday. Eight bars and restaurants in Uptown are participating, including Prohibition, Ink N Ivy, Connolly’s on 5th and Dandelion Market.

Take your appetite to the 6th annual CLT s’MACdown Mac and Cheese Competition and Craft Beer Festival at Morehead Tavern on Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Save a Nut Foundation, which offers mental health support for testicular cancer survivors.

Get in a little exercise while helping the environment at the Little Sugar Creek Cleanup hosted by Birdsong Brewing. Gloves, trash bags, waders and trash grabbers will be provided. Registration is required.

Watch high-flying acrobatics, intense flybys, and the reenactment of the Battle of Pearl Habor at the Warbirds Over Monroe air show at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

Celebrate the festival of lights at Botiwalla’s Diwali Mela at Optimist Hall on Sunday. There will be food and drink specials, henna tattoos and sparklers on the patio.

