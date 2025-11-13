Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov 14-16

CHARLOTTE — The holiday shopping season is officially upon us, and many areas in and around Charlotte are marking the occasion with marketplaces and Christmas tree lighting celebrations. Not in the holiday mood just yet? Don’t worry, the Queen City’s got sports, concerts and more to do this weekend. Here’s what’s happening near you.

The 58th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns to Charlotte Thursday. Shop from over 400 holiday merchants through Nov. 23 at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

York County will also have their own Carolina Christmas Show Friday and Saturday with holiday finds and activities throughout the weekend.

Leon Thomas will perform at The Fillmore Friday night as part of his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library will host a Community Book Sale at the Mint Hill Library Saturday morning, featuring cookbooks, craft books, and more. Pricing starts at $1 and goes up to $8.

Check out The Schiele Museum’s geological celebration Saturday — Geology Rocks! The natural history museum will offer geo-presentations, Q&A’s with geologists, rock identification and gemstone mining.

Join in on a guided mural tour of one of Charlotte’s most vibrant neighborhoods with the South End ArtWalk Saturday. featuring muralist Brian Michelotti, also known as Hobo Husband on Instagram.

The first-ever Romanian-American Festival will be held Saturday at Stumptown Park in Matthews. This free event will feature traditional dance, folk music, food, crafts and more.

Runners will hit the streets Saturday for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. Participation benefits the Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Visit the inaugural Hungry Heroes Car and Truck Show Saturday at the South Carolina National Guard Training Center in Rock Hill Saturday. All military, veterans and first responders will get free BBQ plates.

Shop local produce and products and enjoy some live music at the Naked Goat Market in York Saturday.

Get in the holiday spirit at LangTree Lake Norman as they light their 40-foot Christmas tree Saturday night. There will also be food and beverage vendors, music and activities.

Kannapolis will also kick of its holiday celebrations with a Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration of Lights Saturday.

Celebrate Flannel Fest at Cramerton’s Centennial Center Saturday evening, with 90s tribute bands, axe-throwing and a mechanical bull, food, craft beer and flannel contests.

The Charlotte Hornets will tipoff against Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night at the Spectrum Center.

D Smoke is slated to perform at The Underground Saturday night.

Experience even more holiday fun with “NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet” at Ovens Auditorium Saturday night.

Jared Freid is bringing his “Table For One” comedy tour to The Fillmore Saturday night.

The Sheepdog Trials and Dog Festival at Rural Hill is back with dog sports, pet-friendly vendors, and herding demonstrations from highly trained sheepdogs. The festival will take place in Huntersville Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy a genre-bending concert from Grammy-winning folk legends Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer and Chinese dulcimer musician Chao Tian Sunday evening. “From China to Appalachia” is a one-night-only performance at the Davis Theatre in Concord.

Drama students with the Little Theater of Gastonia will perform two shows of “The Outsiders” Saturday and Sunday.

Portland-based metalcore band, Dying Wish, will perform Sunday night at The Underground.

