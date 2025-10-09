Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct 10-12

CHARLOTTE — From Halloween haunts, to sporting events and community festivals, there is so much going on this weekend in and around Charlotte. Here are the events happening near you.

With Halloween just around the corner, there are a ton of thrilling attractions going on around Charlotte. Check out this comprehensive list of haunted houses in the area.

The 2025 United States Disc Golf Championship will be held at Winthrop University in Rock Hill this weekend. After each event, there will be a free fan event with live music from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday night at Camp North End, enjoy a set by DJ Dammit Wesley along the Keswick food stalls and live music in the Boileryard.

Sons of the East will perform at The Underground Friday night.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is wrapping up its Mecktoberfest celebrations with its fourth weekend at their Ballantyne biergarten.

The Living Tombstone will play The Fillmore Friday night as part of their 2025 world tour.

The Witcher in Concert is coming to Ovens Auditorium, combining in-game visuals with the original score performed by a live orchestra.

It’s Beetlejuice weekend at the Belmont Drive-In. The historic drive-in movie theater will show a Beetlejuice double feature as soon as the sun goes down.

Afro Soca Love will host a celebration Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. aimed at strengthening the connection between Africa and its diaspora through community and the arts.

The Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Festival will be held Saturday featuring ceramic work by over 60 local artists.

Charlotte VegFest will be held Saturday afternoon at Victoria Yards in Uptown with tons of vegan vendors, cooking demos, DJs and more.

Ethan Regan will perform at The Underground Saturday night.

Jon Pardi will play Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his “Honkytonk Hollywood Tour.”

The 2025 Fall for Matthews Festival will be held at Stumptown Park in downtown Matthews Saturday.

The Charlotte Corgi Club is set to host its third annual Corgi Racing Championship Saturday at Renaissance Park.

Marisela will perform at Ovens Auditorium Saturday night.

ImaginOn in Uptown is celebrating 20 years with an “Out of This World” birthday party Saturday with tons of fun activities for the entire family.

The Charlotte Knights are hosting their free annual Pumpkin Palooza at Truist Field Saturday. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, photo ops, games and more.

Celebrate the history and vibrant culture of east Charlotte at the Charlotte History Museum’s East Side Sol Festival Saturday.

The Concord International Festival has been rescheduled to this weekend. Experience a myriad of cultures in Downtown Concord Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Check out the Lake Norman Diwali Celebration for a festival of lights Saturday at Veterans Park.

The Kings Mountain Mountaineer Days Heritage Festival will be held Saturday.

A new exhibition is opening at the Mint Museum Uptown Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., celebrate the opening of “Renaissance, Romanticism, and Rebellion: European Art from the Smith-Naifeh Collection.”

Head to the Gantt on Sunday to watch the 1968 classic film, “Night of the Living Dead” as part of the center’s Classic Black Cinema Series.

The Carolina Panthers will play the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Averly Morillo will perform at Ovens Auditorium Sunday night.

The Scottish heavy metal band Alestorm will play at The Fillmore Sunday night.

