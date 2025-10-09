Your704 Halloween: Horrifying haunted attractions near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Haunted houses, trails and corn mazes are classic Halloween activities. If you love all things creepy and want to immerse yourself in a horrifying experience, you’re in luck. There are plenty of haunted attractions in and around the Charlotte area to check out this month. Here are nearly 20 spine-chilling haunted attractions near you:

SCarowinds

Once a year, the theme park transforms into the stuff of nightmares. With haunted mazes, live shows, and immersive experiences, there are scares around every corner.

Scarrigan Farms

On select October nights, this 275-acre farm in Mooresville is transformed into a haunted trail, but organizers say this experience is not for kids. Children under 12 are not allowed.

Lake Hickory Haunts

Lake Hickory Haunts describes itself as more than a haunted house. They say it’s a “haunted theme park” that offers unique and fun frightening entertainment through escape rooms, monsters and more.

Museum of the Waxhaws Haunted Trail

For two nights in October the Museum of the Waxhaws will host a Haunted Trail with food trucks and scary movie screenings.

Scream Dreams

This indoor haunted house in Thomasville is over 31,000 square feet.

Spring Lake Haunted Farm

Proceeds from this haunted farm in Albemarle will go towards a good cause. All profits will be donated to Butterfly Wings Jewell Foundation which helps purchase hearing aids for children with hearing disabilities.

Fear Farm

Fear Farm in Blacksburg is an immersive journey that draws fear-seekers from Charlotte and South Carolina alike.

The 13th Acre - Monroe

East of Charlotte in Monroe is The 13th Acre. The haunted trail is featuring two new attractions this year.

Midway Wicked Woods

This Statesville attraction is an outdoor haunted trail trail through scary buildings, a totally dark maze and a 3D Clown Room.

Woods of Terror

In Greensboro, check out the Woods of Terror weekends in October and November.

Spooky Woods

Spooky Woods in Archdale has been terrifying guests for over 40 years on their 92-acre farm.

Boogerwoods

This haunted experience in Rockwell features several themed sets from a ghost town to a haunted car wash and many more.

Matthews Playhouse Haunted Trail

This haunted trail is open for one weekend only. It also features a “not so scary” kids trail before the main event.

The Haunted Pyramids

The Haunted Pyramids in Lawndale features five terrifying attractions and an escape room.

Forbidden Forest

Beware the Forbidden Forest in Rockwell. The horror trail is open only four nights in October.

Booger Jims Hollow

This haunted house in Blacksburg is open weekends through Nov. 1. It’s described as an “intense, hands on” Halloween attraction, but you can purchase “no-touch” medallions for if you’re easily spooked.

Maze of Terror

The Maze of Terror is a combination of indoor and outdoor scares in China Grove. They also have three nights of “Little Spooks” — a no-scare event for all ages.

Reaper’s Realm Haunted Farm and Trail

Rowan County calls this Salisbury attraction “horrifyingly immersive.” It’s been scaring visitors since 2008 with its haunted houses, dark woods, and cursed cornfields.

VIDEO: Chaperone policy still in place as SCarowinds kicks off

Chaperone policy still in place as SCarowinds kicks off

©2025 Cox Media Group