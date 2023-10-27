Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 27-29

CHARLOTTE — If you’re looking for ghosts and goblins or family-friendly fall festivities, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off Halloween weekend with a night of family-friendly fun at BOOllantyne at The Amp Ballantyne on Friday. There will be a children’s costume contest, an art scavenger hunt, roaming characters, hands-on activities and other festivities.

Other family-friendly Halloween events happening on Saturday include the 40th annual BOO-HaHa at Fountain Park in Rock Hill, BooFest at Stowe Park in Belmont and the Halloween Market at Town Brewing. On Sunday, the Hugh Torance House and Store in Huntersville will host a Spirit Day with pumpkin rolling races, games and crafts.

The Carolina Raptor Center will also host Owl-O-Ween on Saturday. There will be costume contests, a trick-or-treat trail and you can meet Bart, the center’s Eurasian owl.

Adults looking for more frightful fun can check out the Mad Monster Halloween Party at AvidXchange Music Factory on Saturday or the LoSo Halloween Crawl, which is part of Charlotte Craft Beer Week.

The Southern Distilling Company in Statesville will host a Carve & Cask event on Saturday, and dog owners can pawty with their pooches at the Howl-o-Ween pet event in NoDa on Sunday.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on Bridgeport at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Take the family on a pirate adventure at Paw Patrol Live, which runs through Sunday at Ovens Auditorium.

Meet Dorothy, Scarecrow and other characters from “The Wizard of Oz” as you walk through an interactive journey down the Yellow Brick Road at the Wonderful Adventure to Oz at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain on Saturday. There will be hayrides, live farm animals, costume contests and other festivities.

Enjoy family-friendly entertainment and activities at the Mallard Creek Fall Fest at the Mallard Creek Recreation Center on Saturday.

Join the folks at NoDa Brewing Company for their 12th anniversary party on Saturday at the North End taproom. There will be live music, a comedy show, food trucks, beer releases and brewery tours.

Test your driving skills on a racing simulator or see how fast you can perform a pit stop at the NASCAR Hall of Fame where kids ages 12 and younger get free admission this weekend.

Break out your black and blue and cheer on the home team at Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday. During halftime, former Panthers Julius Peppers and Mushin Muhammad will be inducted into the Hall of Honor.

VIDEO: Fall foliage colors pop in the North Carolina mountains

Fall foliage colors pop in the North Carolina mountains





Cox Media Group