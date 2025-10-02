Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct 3-5

CHARLOTTE — It’s officially October, and that means the Queen City is kicking off the fall fun this weekend. Celebrate the start of “spooky season” with the opening of the Carolina Renaissance Festival or catch a horror flick at the Belmont Drive-In or Carolina Theatre. From pumpkin patches to professional football, here are the events happening near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

It’s the opening weekend of the Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville. Travel back in time with interactive entertainment from knights to fairytale creatures through November 23.

Disney on Ice returns to Bojangles Coliseum this weekend with over 50 Disney characters in one show.

Charlotte’s Beatles festival, FabFest, will be held Friday and Saturday with live music from Beatles tribute bands, memorabilia, and activities. Special guest, Gregg Bissonette, who played drums for Ringo Starr, will also be in attendance.

Top teams from around the world will battle it out in the FaZe Clan Halo Championship Series at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend. This is the final stop before the 2025 Halo World Championship.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mecktoberfest continues for the third weekend at their Ballantyne biergarten.

Every first friday of each month, the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art hosts a Jazz Night featuring the Ziad Jazz Quartet. This Friday’s concert will be a tribute to the famous trombonist, Carl Fontana.

In celebration of the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, NoDa Brewing is hosting a Taylor Swift Trivia Night with themed drinks, friendship bracelet crafting, and a a pop-up plant sale by the Plant Man.

The Carolina Theatre is kicking off its sCarolina Halloween Entertainment Series with a special screening of the 1931 horror classic, “Dracula,” Friday night.

In downtown Salisbury, enjoy local street performers at the Buskers’ Bash Friday evening.

The Whitewater Center is hosting a film series each Friday in October, starting with an adventurous triple feature from Arc’teryx.

The Kannapolis Fire Department will hold a Fire Truck Parade, food drive, and bloodmobile event Friday evening.

There will be an Armenian Fall Food Festival Friday through Sunday with authentic food, pastries, live music and more at the Acopian Hall on Park Road.

It’s officially “spooky season,” and the Gaston County Museum of Art & History is hosting Haunted Dallas Ghost Tours every Friday night in October.

Enjoy Latin dance lessons at Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Catch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday afternoon.

Papa Roach and Rise Against the Machine will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of the “Rise of the Roach Tour” Friday night.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will bring the “Pirates of the Caribbean” score to life as the film plays alongside them at Ovens Auditorium this weekend.

The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens is hosting a Fall Plant Sale this weekend. The early access sale for garden members and the campus community will be Thursday afternoon. The sale will open up to the general public Friday and Saturday.

The Belmont Drive-In is showing Halloween-themed movies every weekend in October, staring with “Casper” and “Halloween II” this weekend.

Arcy Drive, a New York-based indie rock band, will perform at The Underground Saturday night.

Charlotte Kids Fest will bring entertainment for the whole family to the Queen City Saturday. The festival will consist of six main areas with interactive crafts and science experiments, dance zones, games, and more.

The Hola Charlotte Festival is Saturday in Uptown Charlotte. Celebrate Latino culture with art performances and live performances, featuring Elvis Crespo as the headliner.

Check out the Hodges Family Farm Pumpkin Patch through Halloween with photo opportunities, farm animals, hayrides, and more.

At Ayrsley Grand Cinemas, they’re showing retro horror films for retro prices. You can watch classic scary flicks for just $5 each all month long.

Rowan County’s Autumn Jubilee is this weekend at Dan Nicholas Park in Salisbury.

The Wild West meets fall festival fun at Outlaw Acres in Monroe. This 1800s western-themed farm festival will feature a historically accurate replica of an old western town, farm animal encounters, activities, and more.

The town of East Spencer is hosting a Southern Soul Music Festival Saturday at Royal Giants Park.

Mint Hill hosts a car show every first Sunday of the month, called Hot Rods on the Lawn.

Enjoy live music at the Downtown Jazz Jam at The Power House in Rock Hill.

The Carolina Panthers will play the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium Sunday.

VIDEO: US government shuts down; Blue Ridge Parkway stays open for now

US government shuts down; Blue Ridge Parkway stays open for now

©2024 Cox Media Group