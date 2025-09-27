American Heart Association hosts signature event in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — More than 6,000 community members participated in the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk on Saturday, benefiting the American Heart Association.

The event, a free 3-mile non-competitive walk, started at Romare Bearden Park and looped through nearby neighborhoods before returning to Uptown Charlotte. It aimed to raise awareness and funds for heart disease and stroke prevention.

The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk featured a Health Expo and Kids Zone, making it a family-friendly event.

More than 100 companies and American Heart Association volunteers, along with heart disease and stroke survivors and their families participated in the walk. This year’s Greater Charlotte Heart Walk was sponsored by Live Fierce.

Interviews were available with this year’s Heart Challenge Campaign Co-chairs, Tim Clinkenbeard and John Waldron, as well as participating heart and stroke survivors.

The theme of this year’s Heart Walk was ‘Join a Community of Lifesavers. Learn CPR,’ emphasizing the importance of CPR training, which can significantly increase survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest.

