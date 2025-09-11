Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept 12-14

CHARLOTTE — There are a ton of events going on in the Queen City this weekend. Celebrate the city’s diversity through an array of cultural events, see something new with an indie film festival, or jump into “spooky season” with the opening of SCarowinds. Whatever your interests are, the Your704 Weekender has something for everyone.

The 10th annual Full Bloom Film Festival starts Thursday in downtown Statesville. The three-day event will feature over 40 independent films from around the world.

Beetlejuice The Musical opens at Belk Theater Thursday night. The show will run through Sunday.

One more Thursday event for those of you who want to get a head-start on the weekend — SouthPark After 5 takes place every Thursday evening through Oct. 9. The entertainment and happy hour series features different live music and interactive activities each week, and it’s free.

The pop-punk band, Cartel, is set to perform at The Underground Friday night.

Crown Legacy FC will play Chattanooga FC at the Sportsplex in Matthews Friday evening.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is kicking off the first weekend of Mecktoberfest at their LoSo location. Guests will enjoy German cuisine, live music in the Biergarten, drinks and games. They’ll continue the festivities each weekend through Oct. 12.

Grab your lawn chairs and check out an evening of live music in downtown Huntersville with LaLaCaboosa.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is hosting a book sale at the Hickory Grove Library Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Extra children’s books will be available to buy.

It’s the 14th annual Car Show and Block Party at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Lancaster. There will be vendors, games, rides, animals, food, and a car show — all of which are free.

Celebrate Asian cinema at the Charlotte Asian Film Festival Saturday. The event returns to the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City for the third year.

Electric Feels Indie Rock and Electronic Dance Party will stop in Charlotte Saturday night at The Fillmore. Organizers say it’s a “party with a festival feel.”

Little Big Town will play PNC Music Pavilion Saturday night.

Country singer and recent VMA-winner Megan Moroney is making a stop in the Queen City on her “Am I Okay?” tour. She’ll perform at Bojangles Coliseum Saturday night.

Bayside is celebrating 25 years as a band with “The Errors” tour. The punk rock back will play The Underground Saturday night.

Charlotte FC will face off against Inter Miami CF Saturday evening at Bank of America Stadium.

Check out the Anne Springs Close Greenway for an outdoor art exhibition by Huelani Mei starting Saturday. “Forest Forms” celebrates beauty and harmony in nature. The greenway will host the exhibition for four months.

In partnership with Charlotte International Arts Festival, Charlotte Brunch Festival will host a family-friendly fall brunch pop-up at the Iron District Saturday afternoon.

Also check out the Lowcountry Food & Culture Festival Saturday at the Shoppes at University Place. The event will highlight the rich culture of the Gullah Geechee people who have shaped the Lowcountry for generations.

For a creative and interactive activity, Queen City Zine Fest will lead a Zine Workshop in the Knight Theater Lobby Saturday night.

The fall season will officially commence at Carowinds this weekend. SCarowinds and Oktoberfest at the park kick off Saturday.

Johnson C. Smith University is set to host a Jollof Festival Saturday in Charlotte to celebrate the iconic West African dish. Expect a Jollof Rice Competition, food and cultural immersion.

The Sindhi Association of Carolinas and Hindu Center of Charlotte will host the Sindhi Culture Fest Sunday.

Nelly is set to perform with Ja Rule and other special guests on his “Where The Party At Tour” at PNC Music Pavilion Sunday night.

K Camp will also perform at The Fillmore Sunday night.

Celebrate Asian culture with CLTure’s CIAF Day and Night Market. Guests will find over 40 vendors, live music, games, performances and more Sunday at Blume Studios.

Anuel AA will perform at Bojangles Coliseum Sunday night.

