Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 13-15

CHARLOTTE — From outdoor movies and fall festivals to comedy shows and concerts, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off the weekend at the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius where you’ll find live music, food trucks, games, inflatables, and other activities.

Grab a blanket or chair and watch an outdoor movie. “Top Gun: Maverick” will be playing at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Friday, and on Saturday, “Toy Story” will be showing at Birkdale Village and “The Sound of Music” will be playing at Stowe Park in Belmont.

It’s the last homestand of the season for the Charlotte Knights when they take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Truist Field. On Friday the players will be on the main concourse when gates open to sign autographs and fireworks will follow the game. On Saturday, you can play catch on the field before the game and there will be fireworks after the game again.

It’s also the final weekend to fly high on a Ferris wheel and grab a funnel cake at the Cabarrus County Fair, which is at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center through Saturday.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival starts Friday and continues through Sept. 29 bringing more than feature more than 200 events to venues in Uptown and Ballantyne. The kickoff celebration, the Backyard Bash, happens Friday at Ballantyne’s Backyard. Other CIAF events being held this weekend include the Lowcountry Culture Festival on Saturday and the 28th annual Festival of India on Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy an evening full of food and fun at the Bands, Brews and BBQ Festival at Liberty Park in Mooresville on Saturday. Jo Dee Messina will be performing and there will be a family fun zone with rides, games, and activities.

Other festivals taking place this weekend include:

- Mecktoberfest at Olde Meck Brewery in LoSo runs from Friday through Sunday.

- The Cornelius Festival of Cultures on Catawba Avenue on Saturday.

- Flow Fest at the Whitewater Center on Saturday.

- Oktoberfest at Lost World Brewing at the Metropolitan on Saturday.

- Stallings Fest at Municipal Park in Stallings on Saturday.

- The Fall Art Festival in downtown Davidson on Saturday.

- The Downtown Harmonies Music Festival in Statesville on Saturday.

- The Fall Festival at Almond Farm in Concord starts this weekend and runs every Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 1

- The Fall Food Truck Festival at Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville on Sunday.

- The El Grito Festival at Route 29 Pavilion on Sunday.

Carowinds ups its thrills when it transforms into SCarowinds beginning Friday. The Halloween attraction features four scare zones, five mazes, and four live shows and runs on select nights through Oct. 27. The park is also introducing two new family-friendly fall events this weekend, Tricks and Treats and Oktoberfest. Find out more on those events here.

Enjoy hands-on activities and gallery tours during Family Day at McColl Center on Saturday.

Music fans can head to PNC Music Pavilion to check out Nathaniel Rateliff and My Morning Jacket on Friday and Meghan Trainor on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers fans can check out the Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam at NoDa Brewing Company on Saturday. There will be live music, food trucks, and autograph opportunities with former Panthers players. The team will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Get your steps in to support a healthier and more connected community at the 3rd annual Walk and Roll Together in downtown Gastonia on Saturday. The inclusive community walk starts at Centennial Pavilion.

Get ready to laugh out loud when several popular comedians take the stage in Charlotte this weekend. Ovens Auditorium will host Chelsea Handler on Saturday and Kurtis Conner on Sunday, and Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday.

Ready for a road trip? Travel over the rainbow to Beech Mountain where you can join Dorothy, Scarecrow, and all the characters from “The Wizard of Oz” at the Land of Oz Theme Park’s annual fall festival Autumn at Oz. The festival runs every weekend through Sept. 22.

VIDEO: Several Charlotte breweries take gold at NC Brewers Cup

Several Charlotte breweries take gold at NC Brewers Cup

Cox Media Group