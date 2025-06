RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — A wild video shows a pet zebra on the loose in a Tennessee neighborhood.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the owners got the animal on Friday, and it escaped just 24 hours later on Saturday.

Neighbors spotted the zebra all over the community, before it eventually went into the woods, they said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the zebra is yet to be found.

VIDEO: Officers working to locate escaped primates in South Carolina

Officers working to locate escaped primates in South Carolina

©2025 Cox Media Group