Zillow names Charlotte among top 3 buyer-friendly housing markets

CHARLOTTE — A new report from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) holds good news for local homebuyers this year, as Charlotte ranked among the most buyer-friendly housing markets for 2026.

Zillow identified Charlotte as the nation’s third-best market for buyers to find a relatively affordable home this year. Indianapolis led the ranking, with Atlanta coming in at No. 2.

Buyers in these markets should see more homes within their budget and less competition, allowing for more time to make a decision and less chance of bidding wars, Zillow said. Also, forecasted appreciation in home values signal strong long-term financial potential, it said.

