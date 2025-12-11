Most common jobs 150 years ago in North Carolina

At the time of the American Revolution, most of the job market in the U.S. revolved around agriculture or food acquisition in some way. Many individuals and communities farmed for subsistence, not even growing enough to have an excess to sell for profits. As the fledgling country grew, so did its economy, springing forth during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1700s and early 1800s, and inexorably shifting the nation's economic focus from agrarian efforts to those of manufacturing, trade, and other forms of business. Inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin accelerated production, feeding a booming job market that was met with immigrants eager to find work.

By the mid- to late-1800s, the U.S. economy and job market was characterized by successive periods of rapid growth followed by panics or depressions. This economic disquiet was caused by stock speculation and oscillating levels of trust in the federal government's ability to regulate cash flow and support banks. In turn, the uncertain economy produced a volatile job market.

In an effort to capture a snapshot of the U.S. job market's history, Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in North Carolina from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. By transcribing Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen. Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old.

Continue reading to find out more about the historical job market in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.

#1. Agricultural laborers

- North Carolina employment: 168,978

- National employment: 2,885,996

--- #2 most common job in the U.S.

#2. Farmers and planters

- North Carolina employment: 98,290

- National employment: 2,977,711

--- #1 most common job in the U.S.

#3. Domestic servants

- North Carolina employment: 26,695

- National employment: 975,734

--- #4 most common job in the U.S.

#4. Laborers (not specified)

- North Carolina employment: 16,830

- National employment: 1,031,666

--- #3 most common job in the U.S.

#5. Carpenters and joiners

- North Carolina employment: 3,154

- National employment: 344,596

--- #5 most common job in the U.S.

#6. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)

- North Carolina employment: 2,175

- National employment: 154,027

--- #9 most common job in the U.S.

#7. Clerks in stores

- North Carolina employment: 2,175

- National employment: 222,504

--- #6 most common job in the U.S.

#8. Blacksmiths

- North Carolina employment: 2,165

- National employment: 141,774

--- #11 most common job in the U.S.

#9. Teachers (not specified)

- North Carolina employment: 1,798

- National employment: 126,822

--- #12 most common job in the U.S.

#10. Traders and dealers (not specified)

- North Carolina employment: 1,574

- National employment: 100,406

--- #15 most common job in the U.S.

#11. Millers

- North Carolina employment: 1,508

- National employment: 41,582

--- #34 most common job in the U.S.

#12. Turpentine Iaborers

- North Carolina employment: 1,332

- National employment: 2,117

--- #187 most common job in the U.S.

#13. Fishermen and oystermen

- North Carolina employment: 1,210

- National employment: 27,106

--- #48 most common job in the U.S.

#14. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses

- North Carolina employment: 1,201

- National employment: 161,820

--- #8 most common job in the U.S.

#15. Boot and shoe makers

- North Carolina employment: 1,189

- National employment: 171,127

--- #7 most common job in the U.S.

#16. Physicians and surgeons

- North Carolina employment: 1,143

- National employment: 62,383

--- #20 most common job in the U.S.

#17. Officials of Government

- North Carolina employment: 945

- National employment: 44,743

--- #26 most common job in the U.S.

#18. Cotton-mill operatives

- North Carolina employment: 938

- National employment: 111,606

--- #14 most common job in the U.S.

#19. Coopers

- North Carolina employment: 865

- National employment: 41,789

--- #32 most common job in the U.S.

#20. Clergymen

- North Carolina employment: 861

- National employment: 43,874

--- #28 most common job in the U.S.

#21. Launderers and laundresses

- North Carolina employment: 836

- National employment: 60,906

--- #21 most common job in the U.S.

#22. Tobacco-factory operatives

- North Carolina employment: 748

- National employment: 11,985

--- #80 most common job in the U.S.

#23. Draymen, hackmen, teamsters, &c

- North Carolina employment: 668

- National employment: 120,756

--- #13 most common job in the U.S.

#24. Traders and dealers in dry-goods

- North Carolina employment: 660

- National employment: 39,790

--- #37 most common job in the U.S.

#25. Masons, brick and stone

- North Carolina employment: 629

- National employment: 89,710

--- #17 most common job in the U.S.

#26. Traders and dealers in groceries

- North Carolina employment: 589

- National employment: 74,410

--- #19 most common job in the U.S.

#27. Lawyers

- North Carolina employment: 574

- National employment: 40,736

--- #35 most common job in the U.S.

#28. Carriage and wagon makers

- North Carolina employment: 569

- National employment: 42,464

--- #31 most common job in the U.S.

#29. Miners

- North Carolina employment: 538

- National employment: 152,107

--- #10 most common job in the U.S.

#30. Wheelwrights

- North Carolina employment: 530

- National employment: 20,942

--- #58 most common job in the U.S.

#31. Sailors

- North Carolina employment: 429

- National employment: 56,663

--- #23 most common job in the U.S.

#32. Cabinetmakers

- North Carolina employment: 383

- National employment: 42,835

--- #30 most common job in the U.S.

#33. Mechanics (not specified)

- North Carolina employment: 376

- National employment: 16,514

--- #68 most common job in the U.S.

#34. Painters and varnishers

- North Carolina employment: 370

- National employment: 85,123

--- #18 most common job in the U.S.

#35. Turpentine farmers

- North Carolina employment: 336

- National employment: 361

--- #287 most common job in the U.S.

#36. Mill and factory operatives (not specified)

- North Carolina employment: 325

- National employment: 41,619

--- #33 most common job in the U.S.

#37. Saw-mill operatives

- North Carolina employment: 316

- National employment: 47,298

--- #25 most common job in the U.S.

#38. Nurses

- North Carolina employment: 284

- National employment: 10,976

--- #86 most common job in the U.S.

#39. Shingle and lath makers

- North Carolina employment: 263

- National employment: 3,788

--- #150 most common job in the U.S.

#40. Soldiers (United States Army)

- North Carolina employment: 245

- National employment: 22,081

--- #56 most common job in the U.S.

#41. Harness and saddle makers

- North Carolina employment: 241

- National employment: 32,817

--- #41 most common job in the U.S.

#42. Lumbermen and raftsmen

- North Carolina employment: 239

- National employment: 17,752

--- #61 most common job in the U.S.

#43. Boatmen and watermen

- North Carolina employment: 226

- National employment: 21,332

--- #57 most common job in the U.S.

#44. Printers

- North Carolina employment: 219

- National employment: 39,860

--- #36 most common job in the U.S.

#45. Traders and dealers in cigars and tobacco

- North Carolina employment: 210

- National employment: 8,234

--- #101 most common job in the U.S.

#46. Milliners, dress and mantua makers

- North Carolina employment: 184

- National employment: 92,084

--- #16 most common job in the U.S.

#47. Machinists

- North Carolina employment: 183

- National employment: 54,755

--- #24 most common job in the U.S.

#48. Gardeners and nurserymen

- North Carolina employment: 177

- National employment: 31,435

--- #42 most common job in the U.S.

#49. Hucksters

- North Carolina employment: 169

- National employment: 17,362

--- #64 most common job in the U.S.

#50. Sawyers

- North Carolina employment: 149

- National employment: 6,939

--- #119 most common job in the U.S.