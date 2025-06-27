Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Asheville and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Asheville metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Khmer

- 275 speakers (0.06% of population)

#9. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 368 speakers (0.08% of population)

#8. Arabic

- 541 speakers (0.11% of population)

#7. Chinese

- 673 speakers (0.14% of population)

#6. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 853 speakers (0.18% of population)

#5. Other Indo-European Languages

- 982 speakers (0.2% of population)

#4. German

- 1,072 speakers (0.22% of population)

#3. French

- 1,291 speakers (0.27% of population)

#2. Russian

- 1,826 speakers (0.38% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 29,754 speakers (6.15% of population)