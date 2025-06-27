Most common languages spoken at home in Greater New Bern and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the New Bern metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Chinese

- 144 speakers (0.08% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vlad Ispas // Shutterstock

#9. Haitian

- 161 speakers (0.09% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

naokita // Shutterstock

#8. Japanese

- 199 speakers (0.11% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#7. Vietnamese

- 253 speakers (0.14% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#6. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 314 speakers (0.17% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#5. Korean

- 330 speakers (0.18% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#4. French

- 530 speakers (0.29% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#3. German

- 655 speakers (0.36% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#2. Other Asian Languages

- 677 speakers (0.37% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 7,875 speakers (4.33% of population)