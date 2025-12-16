Most expensive homes for sale in Charlotte

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Charlotte listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 4817 Carmel Park Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $14,999,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,711

- Price per square foot: $1,093

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 119 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 3912 Beresford Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $7,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,833

- Price per square foot: $808

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 118 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 4523 Fox Brook Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $6,900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,350

- Price per square foot: $826

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 222 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 3769 Abingdon Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $6,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,200

- Price per square foot: $792

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 629 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 4019 River Ridge Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $6,295,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,557

- Price per square foot: $735

- Lot size: 2.2 acres

- Days on market: 77 days (-$704,999 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 2357 Rock Creek Dr, Charlotte

- Price: $5,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,405

- Price per square foot: $742

- Lot size: 4.9 acres

- Days on market: 50 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 2118 Bent Branch Rd, Charlotte

- Price: $5,375,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,956

- Price per square foot: $902

- Lot size: 3.2 acres

- Days on market: 99 days (-$375,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2832 Arcadia Ave, Charlotte

- Price: $5,199,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,395

- Price per square foot: $812

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 300 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 13702 Sage Thrasher Ln, Charlotte

- Price: $5,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,757

- Price per square foot: $512

- Lot size: 3.9 acres

- Days on market: 426 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 1550 Queens Rd W, Charlotte

- Price: $4,999,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,130

- Price per square foot: $701

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 96 days

- View listing on realtor.com