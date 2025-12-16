Most expensive homes for sale in Charlotte

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Charlotte listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 4817 Carmel Park Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $14,999,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,711
- Price per square foot: $1,093
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 119 days
#2. 3912 Beresford Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $7,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,833
- Price per square foot: $808
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 118 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 4523 Fox Brook Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $6,900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,350
- Price per square foot: $826
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 222 days
#4. 3769 Abingdon Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $6,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,200
- Price per square foot: $792
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 629 days
#5. 4019 River Ridge Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $6,295,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,557
- Price per square foot: $735
- Lot size: 2.2 acres
- Days on market: 77 days (-$704,999 price reduction since listing)
#6. 2357 Rock Creek Dr, Charlotte
- Price: $5,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,405
- Price per square foot: $742
- Lot size: 4.9 acres
- Days on market: 50 days
#7. 2118 Bent Branch Rd, Charlotte
- Price: $5,375,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,956
- Price per square foot: $902
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 99 days (-$375,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 2832 Arcadia Ave, Charlotte
- Price: $5,199,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,395
- Price per square foot: $812
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 300 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 13702 Sage Thrasher Ln, Charlotte
- Price: $5,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,757
- Price per square foot: $512
- Lot size: 3.9 acres
- Days on market: 426 days
#10. 1550 Queens Rd W, Charlotte
- Price: $4,999,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,130
- Price per square foot: $701
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 96 days
