The most expensive neighborhoods in Charlotte

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Charlotte metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Foxcroft (Charlotte, NC)

Median sale price

: $2,600,000 |

Median days on market

: 56 days

3154 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

- List price: $1,795,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,877

- See 3154 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 on Redfin.com

4004 Nettie Ct, Charlotte, NC 28211

- List price: $2,150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,986

- See 4004 Nettie Ct, Charlotte, NC 28211 on Redfin.com

4429 Cameron Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211

- List price: $1,950,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 6,317

- See 4429 Cameron Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211 on Redfin.com

8707 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226

- List price: $2,290,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,234

- See 8707 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 on Redfin.com

#2. Eastover (Charlotte, NC)

Median sale price

: $2,447,500 |

Median days on market

: 59 days

103 S Laurel Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 618

- See 103 S Laurel Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 on Redfin.com

107 S Laurel Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 664

- See 107 S Laurel Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 on Redfin.com

130 Cherokee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

- List price: $3,250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,690

- See 130 Cherokee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 on Redfin.com

1610 Twiford Pl, Charlotte, NC 28207

- List price: $4,295,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,730

- See 1610 Twiford Pl, Charlotte, NC 28207 on Redfin.com

#3. The Peninsula (Cornelius, NC)

Median sale price

: $2,125,000 |

Median days on market

: 104 days

16439 Jetton Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

- List price: $7,995,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 8,048

- See 16439 Jetton Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com

17206 Players Ridge Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,673

- See 17206 Players Ridge Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com

17819 John Connor Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

- List price: $3,589,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,910

- See 17819 John Connor Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com

18337 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

- List price: $1,697,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,061

- See 18337 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031 on Redfin.com

#4. The Point (Lake Norman of Iredell, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,900,000 |

Median days on market

: 71 days

102 Eastham Ct, Mooresville, NC 28117

- List price: $5,595,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,302

- See 102 Eastham Ct, Mooresville, NC 28117 on Redfin.com

133 Brick Kiln Way, Mooresville, NC 28117

- List price: $1,950,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,975

- See 133 Brick Kiln Way, Mooresville, NC 28117 on Redfin.com

173 Rehoboth Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117

- List price: $12,000,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 8,784

- See 173 Rehoboth Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117 on Redfin.com

206 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, NC 28117

- List price: $1,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,776

- See 206 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, NC 28117 on Redfin.com

#5. Providence Downs (Marvin, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,750,000 |

Median days on market

: 65 days

2218 Whiskery Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

- List price: $1,590,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,171

- See 2218 Whiskery Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173 on Redfin.com

9008 Skipaway Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

- List price: $1,474,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,768

- See 9008 Skipaway Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173 on Redfin.com

9021 Unbridle Ln, Waxhaw, NC 28173

- List price: $1,869,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 6,266

- See 9021 Unbridle Ln, Waxhaw, NC 28173 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.