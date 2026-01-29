Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Carolina

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the '60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the '60s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born from 1960 to 1969. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#30. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,668

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 470 (#251 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,119 (#16 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#29. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning "bright fame".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,719

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 137 (#610 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,251 (#81 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#28. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning "shield-wolf".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,963

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 104 (#747 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,878 (#40 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#27. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,095

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 912 (#142 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,401 (#14 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Falcona // Shutterstock

#26. Ricky

Ricky is a name of German origin meaning "powerful leader".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,211

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 121 (#672 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,359 (#52 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#25. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,306

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 187 (#500 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,176 (#24 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,447

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 111 (#718 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,575 (#35 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#23. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,585

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 97 (#787 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,016 (#26 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#22. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning "priceless one".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,586

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 185 (#501 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,533 (#51 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#21. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,601

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 571 (#215 most common name, -87.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,599 (#11 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#20. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning "exalted of the Lord".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,681

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 148 (#581 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,532 (#41 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#19. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning "power of the tribe".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,763

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 119 (#683 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,460 (#37 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#18. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,256

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 177 (#514 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,620 (#25 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#17. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning "watchful, alert".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,302

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 258 (#395 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,490 (#23 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,314

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,650 (#30 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,046 (#12 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#15. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,739

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,946 (#59 (tie) most common name, -66.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,145 (#22 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#14. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,159

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,372 (#42 most common name, -61.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,144 (#20 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,476

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,460 (#34 most common name, -62.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,059 (#9 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#12. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,351

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 577 (#212 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 373,894 (#8 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#11. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,496

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 591 (#203 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,514 (#21 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#10. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,365

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 429 (#271 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,381 (#6 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#9. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning "pledge of peace".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,626

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 276 (#373 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,013 (#10 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#8. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,104

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 889 (#144 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,819 (#13 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#7. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,399

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,442 (#35 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,388 (#17 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#6. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,222

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,700 (#68 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,769 (#5 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#5. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,405

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,389 (#14 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,374 (#3 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,155

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,860 (#3 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,411 (#7 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#3. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,393

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,780 (#27 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 733,939 (#2 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

marina shin // Shutterstock

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,508

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,156 (#19 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,070 (#1 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

North Carolina

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,470

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,009 (#4 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,721 (#4 most common name)