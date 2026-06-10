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Movies and TV shows casting in Charlotte

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Charlotte, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Divine Colors'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hatchell Price (lead, male, 21-29)

--- Franny Price (lead, female, 21-29)

--- Mickey Price (lead, male, 21-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Charlotte

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Phoenix Brush'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 35-45)

--- Julian (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Mark (lead, male, 35-45)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Charlotte

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Shepherds' Pie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elder Duane (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Bartender (supporting, female, 40-60)

--- Sharon (supporting, female, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Charlotte

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Bigfoot Country'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Officer (day player, 25-50)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Charlotte

- Learn more about the feature film here

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TV Series - 8 Episodes with reoccurring roles available

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Langston J. Bloodwater (20s) - Tall, slender, dark male (lead, male, 20-29)

--- Undercover Detective 2 - any race (male) (20-30s) (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- News Reporter (supporting, 30-49)

- Casting locations: Charlotte

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Sourwood'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Neil Morgan (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sawyer Morgan (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Tom Hargrove (supporting, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $3,500

- Casting locations: Charlotte

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Digital Dust on Analog Memories'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cohen (lead, male, 65-70)

--- Officer Briggs (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Charlotte

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Silip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Housemate (real people, female, 21-35)

--- Housemate (lead, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.