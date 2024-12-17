Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Kickers

Week 15 was another big week for sleepers at the kicker position, with seven of the top 10 kickers on the week rostered in less than half of Yahoo Fantasy leagues and three of the top six rostered in less than 6% of leagues! Oddly enough, the fantasy season's fifth-highest scoring kicker this year falls into the former group — Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has continued to be one of the more underrated kickers of the season and should be rostered in all leagues over options like Justin Tucker (rostered in more than three quarters of leagues) or a hot name like Jake Moody (rostered in more than half of leagues), who's failed to surpass 10 fantasy points in each of the past five weeks.

Which kicker gem will come up big in your fantasy football playoffs this week? Take a look at our team's Week 16 kicker rankings to get a glimpse at their predictions:

Who will you start at kicker in Week 16?