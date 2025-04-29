Investigators look into possible animal abuse after dog found dead at home

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Anson County are looking into possible animal abuse after nine dogs were found on a property, including one that was dead.

The other eight dogs at a home on Mayflower Road south of Wadesboro appeared to be malnourished, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Animal Control removed five dogs that were chained. Three dogs got loose, and Animal Control is working on safely trapping them to get them care.

There is a necropsy being done for the dead dog to determine its cause of death, and charges will be filed if criminal activity was involved, the sheriff said.

“We will continue to support the protection and rights of animals in Anson County,” the sheriff said.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

