Genevieve becomes a major Pacific hurricane off Mexico, but no direct threat to land is forecast

MIAMI — Genevieve has strengthened into a major hurricane in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to intensify well southwest of Mexico but stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel to the coast.

Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. A major hurricane is Category 3 or higher.

Genevieve’s center was located about 515 miles (825 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, and it was headed west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane center said Sunday that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and would likely reach southern parts of the Baja California Peninsula on Sunday night or Monday.

The storm was expected to strengthen further before weakening by midweek.

Farther northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters said Fausto was expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm in the coming days but warned that it could still generate significant surf for parts of Hawaii.

Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). It was located about 910 miles (1,465 kilometers) east of Hilo and was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

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