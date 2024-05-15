New Statcast hitting metrics explained, Phillies first to 30 wins, Angels are scuffling

For the longest time in baseball we have had some of the most detailed pitching metrics thanks to Major League Baseball’s Statcast technology, but now we are privy to a little more in-depth information in how hitters swing and make contact thanks to the newly released data and updated tech at ballparks.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss and explain what these new metrics are and how they will be useful for teams, writers and even fans in evaluating players. With the use of bat speed, swing length, squared up rate, sweet spot percentage and blast rate, you'll now be able to tell if certain hitters are battling an injury, if they're changing their approach depending on the count or if a team has an overall developed hitting philosophy, just to name a few, because of these stats.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys get into the success of the Philadelphia Phillies and how despite battling through some adversity, they've become the first team in baseball to 30 wins. They also discuss Ron Washington and the disappointing Los Angeles Angels following a botched suicide squeeze play, as well as give some quiet notes from around the league.

1:56 - New Statcast hitting metrics

23:38 - How these stats will be used

28:21 - A look at early data trends

37:03 - Phillies are first to 30 wins

47:05 - Everything going wrong with Angels

53:16 - Notes from around the league

