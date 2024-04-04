Stefon Diggs trade changes the entire AFC landscape | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.

00:40 - How Stefon Diggs became a Texan

16:15 - Stefon Diggs' fit in Houston

26:50 - How the trade reshapes the AFC

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."