CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

District 6 includes part of Cabarrus and all of Rowan County. Republican Addison McDowell is facing Kevin Hayes of the Constitution Party.

Neither responded to our candidate guide. We will post their responses if we receive them.

