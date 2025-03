CHARLOTTE — In its latest newsletter to fans, the AvidXchange Music Factory dropped news that a new bar is joining its lineup.

Foo Bar is set to open in April next to The Comedy Zone.

It’s said to blend retro arcade vibes with a sleek, modern design and feature classic games.

The bar menu will include cocktails, creative mocktails, and “playful twists on nostalgic favorites.”

