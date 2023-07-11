Summer camp, classes resume at Charlotte school following fire

CHARLOTTE — Summer camps and activities will resume at Charlotte Preparatory School after being canceled due to a massive fire, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The school is expected to resume its summer camp schedule on Wednesday.

The head of the school told the observer that they have reserved modular classrooms and office space for the new school year.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire last month.

It caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage.

