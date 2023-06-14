¡Acompáñanos en el Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2023!

El festival peruano más popular en Charlotte regresa este 23 de julio para deleitar a los asistentes con la rica cultura del país latinoamericano.

Al igual que en años anteriores, el festival se llevará a cabo en Camp North End desde la 1:00 p. m. Telemundo Charlotte también estará presente para disfrutar contigo de la celebración. El evento ofrece una variedad de presentaciones en vivo, bailes, música, actividades para niños y comida latina.





INFORMACIÓN SOBRE ENTRADAS:

- $10 ENTRADA GENERAL

- NIÑOS DE 10 AÑOS O MENOS ENTRAN GRATIS

- ENTRADAS DISPONIBLES EN TAQUILLA EN EL EVENTO

¡Telemundo Charlotte te espera este 23 de julio en la cuarta edición del Charlotte Peruvian Festival!





Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2022

FECHA: Domingo, 23 de julio, 2023

DIRECCIÓN: Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

HORA: 1PM – 8PM

One of the most popular Latin-American festivals in the Queen City is back! Join us on July 23rd for a taste of the rich and colorful traditions of Peru at the Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2023.

The fun kicks off at 1:00 p. m. at Camp North End in Charlotte. Join Telemundo Charlotte in this family-centered event for people of all ages. Get ready for a day of music with local artists, traditional dances, traditional food, and activities for kids.

TICKET INFORMATION:

- $10 GENERAL ADMISSION

- CHILDREN 10 YEARS OLD OR UNDER GET IN FOR FREE

- TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE EVENT





Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2023

DATE: Sunday, July 23rd, 2023

VENUE: Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206

TIME: 1PM – 8PM





