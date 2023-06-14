¡Acompáñanos en el Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2023!
El festival peruano más popular en Charlotte regresa este 23 de julio para deleitar a los asistentes con la rica cultura del país latinoamericano.
Al igual que en años anteriores, el festival se llevará a cabo en Camp North End desde la 1:00 p. m. Telemundo Charlotte también estará presente para disfrutar contigo de la celebración. El evento ofrece una variedad de presentaciones en vivo, bailes, música, actividades para niños y comida latina.
INFORMACIÓN SOBRE ENTRADAS:
- $10 ENTRADA GENERAL
- NIÑOS DE 10 AÑOS O MENOS ENTRAN GRATIS
- ENTRADAS DISPONIBLES EN TAQUILLA EN EL EVENTO
¡Telemundo Charlotte te espera este 23 de julio en la cuarta edición del Charlotte Peruvian Festival!
Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2022
FECHA: Domingo, 23 de julio, 2023
DIRECCIÓN: Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206
HORA: 1PM – 8PM
One of the most popular Latin-American festivals in the Queen City is back! Join us on July 23rd for a taste of the rich and colorful traditions of Peru at the Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2023.
The fun kicks off at 1:00 p. m. at Camp North End in Charlotte. Join Telemundo Charlotte in this family-centered event for people of all ages. Get ready for a day of music with local artists, traditional dances, traditional food, and activities for kids.
TICKET INFORMATION:
- $10 GENERAL ADMISSION
- CHILDREN 10 YEARS OLD OR UNDER GET IN FOR FREE
- TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE EVENT
Charlotte Peruvian Festival 2023
DATE: Sunday, July 23rd, 2023
VENUE: Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, Charlotte, NC 28206
TIME: 1PM – 8PM
