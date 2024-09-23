¡Regresa el Festival Internacional de Concord!

Acompaña a Telemundo Charlotte, WSOC-TV / Channel 9, El Puente Hispano, y la Ciudad de Concord este 5 de octubre para un festejo multicultural único en su clase.

Ven a celebrar y disfrutar de la gran diversidad de culturas que enriquecen a esa ciudad y sus alrededores. Al igual que cada año, el festival ofrecerá una amplia variedad de presentaciones musicales, gastronomías típicas de otros países, así como exhibiciones artísticas. También habrá vendedores de artesanías de todas partes del mundo y un área de actividades dedicada a los niños.

La diversión comienza a partir del mediodía en el centro de Concord. La entrada general es gratis y ¡toda la familia está invitada!

Festival Internacional de Concord

CUÁNDO: 5 de octubre, 2024

DÓNDE: Centro de Concord

HORA: 12PM – 6PM

ENTRADA: Gratis

Join Telemundo Charlotte, WSOC-TV / Channel 9, El Puente Hispano, and the City of Concord on October 5th for the 2024 Concord International Festival— A one-of-a-kind multicultural celebration!

Come and enjoy the great diversity of cultures that enrich the city of Concord and surrounding areas. Like in past years, the festival will be offering an impressive lineup of musical performances, international cuisines, and artistic exhibitions from around the world. The festival will also feature a section dedicated to craft vendors from different parts of the world as well as an area for kids’ activities.

The fun starts at noon in downtown Concord. General admission is free and the whole family is invited!

Concord International Festival

WHEN: October 5th, 2024

WHERE: Downtown Concord

TIME: 12PM – 6PM

ADMISSION: Free

©2024 Cox Media Group