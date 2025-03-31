TIMELINE: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect today

CHARLOTTE — A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area from west to east late this morning through the afternoon.

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds posing the main threat. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible, particularly across the Piedmont region.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

Timeline for severe weather:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Mountains

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Charlotte area

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: East of Charlotte

Quite weather returns tonight and other than light rain chances midweek, no active weather is expected after today. >> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





©2025 Cox Media Group