3 police officers shot in Washington, DC

Three police officers were injured Wednesday in a shooting in Southeast D.C., according to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

>> Read more trending news

The officers were transported from the scene of the shooting, in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

“This remains an active scene and for your safety, we ask that you stay away from the area,” police said Wednesday morning in a social media post.

Shooting happened while officers served arrest warrant for animal cruelty

Update 10:30 a.m. EST Feb. 14: Police Chief Pamela Smith told WUSA that officers were helping the Humane Society to serve an arrest warrant for animal cruelty around 7:30 a.m. when a man barricaded himself inside a home and began firing at officers.

Smith said a fourth officer was also treated for minor injuries after the shooting.

A fourth officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. This officer did not sustain gunshot wound injuries. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

On Wednesday morning, she told WTTG that the situation remained ongoing, as the gunman “continues to fire from this location.”

Three police officers were injured. Their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Original report: Several roads have been closed due to the shooting.

ROAD CLOSURES for this 5000 Block of Hanna PL SE incident:



·Benning RD SE between G St and Southern Ave SE

·G Street between Benning and 51st St SE

·46th St towards Benning Rd SE — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

The incident happened as authorities were trying to serve an arrest warrant, The Washington Post reported. A person barricaded themselves in a home and fired several shots toward officers, according to WRC-TV.

Authorities continue to investigate.

© 2024 Cox Media Group