Hamas attack: More than 1,100 confirmed dead on both sides, thousands wounded (Live updates)

Over 1,100 people are dead and thousands are wounded on both sides after Hamas attacked several sites in Israel on Saturday.

Israel formally declared war Sunday, greenlighting “significant military steps” against Hamas.

Death toll rises to 560 in Gaza

Update 8:40 a.m. EDT Oct. 9: The death toll in Gaza rose to 560 as fighting continued Monday, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Officials said 2,900 other people have been injured.

In Israel, more than 700 people have been killed, CNN and The Associated Press reported.

EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday

Update 7:54 a.m. EDT Oct. 9: European Union foreign ministers are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the situation in Israel.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced the meeting on social media on Monday.

I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in #Israel and in the region. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 9, 2023

2,506 people wounded; Russia, Ukraine, Lebanon respond to attacks

Update 7:42 a.m. EDT Oct. 9: The Israeli health ministry said that 2,506 people have been wounded in the attacks by Hamas since Saturday morning, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Russia and Lebanon are speaking on the attacks.

Russian officials said they are “extremely concerned” by the “spiral of violence” in Israel, The Associated Press reported.

“We believe that this situation needs to be put onto a peaceful track as soon as possible. And the continuation of such a spiral of violence, of course, is fraught with further escalation and expansion of this conflict. This is a great danger for the region, so we are extremely concerned,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. He said he was not aware of any Russian nationals injured in the attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country has been under attack by Russia, and has fought back for more than a year and a half, said that Hamas’ attack on Israel is similar to what Russia has done to Ukraine.

“The same evil, and the only difference is that there is a terrorist organization that attacked Israel, and here is a terrorist state that attacked Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told a NATO parliamentary meeting via video in Copenhagen, the AP reported.

“Our unity must and can stop the evil,” Zelenskyy added. “Let everyone who sponsors terror feel the power of our wrath. And let everyone who needs help defending themselves against terror feel the power of our solidarity.”

Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati is urging world leaders to “take responsibility” and encourage Israel to negotiate for peace as part of the Arab Peace Initiative.

“Anything other than that is a further spiraling of violence that will not benefit anyone,” Mikati said, the AP reported.

Lebanese militants Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and is an ally of Hamas, fought with Israeli troops over the weekend, claiming responsibility for firing rockets into several Israeli areas on the border of the Syrian Golan Heights. Israel said that Hezbollah has about 150,000 rockets aimed at the country.

Original report: Israel says that the country is at war after the surprise attack with the government giving the go-ahead for “significant military steps” to answer for the attack carried out by the Palestinian terrorist group, The Associated Press reported. That includes deploying special forces to regain control at four locations now controlled by Hamas.

The country has also drafted 300,000 reservists since Saturday to fight against Hamas as Israel is “going on the offensive,” Reuters reported.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza. Israel will cut electricity and issue blockades to stop food, water and fuel into the country, CNN reported.

Fighting continues into the third day with at least 700 killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza. Hamas said it had launched 120 rockets into Ashdod and Ashkelon in southern Israel. It also launched rockets into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, CNN reported.

On Monday, Israel’s Iron Dome air defense was targeting Hamas rockets that were being fired on Ashdod, CNN reported.

Chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said that border towns that had been taken by Hamas are back under Israeli control but there were still some isolated attacks, Reuters reported.

